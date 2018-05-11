Here Are Some Of The Most Out-There Facts About Jason Momoa’s Hollywood Romance

ADVERTISEMENT

With their striking good looks and painfully cool personas, it’s little wonder that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are firm favorites with celebrity watchers. However, the intrigue in the couple goes far beyond their appearances or personalities. That’s because their romance happens to be full of fascinating facts.

For most of us, Jason Momoa will always be the brooding hunk Khal Drogo from the show Game of Thrones. For two seasons, the Hawaiian-born actor captivated us with his portrayal of the Dothraki leader and his unlikely romance with Daenerys Targaryen. However, it seems that his real life relationship could also be television-worthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Momoa has been with actress Bonet since 2005. The television star is perhaps best known for her role as Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984 to 1992. And when the pair first met, it was pretty much love at first sight – for Momoa anyway.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT