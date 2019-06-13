This Is The Painful Truth Behind How Harrison Ford Got His Iconic Scar

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison Ford’s face and form have graced movie screens around the world for decades. And with such an expanded view of his physical features, many have noticed something about him. Indeed, the actor has a very noticeable scar that he flaunts both on screen and off. It’s so prominent, in fact, that some even consider it to be his trademark.

Of course, Ford has starred in a slew of movies that required him to play a daring hero. As a result, it makes sense that he might get bumped and bruised doing his job. It’s no surprise, then, that the actor has multiple stories about his on-set injuries. And he got them while filming everything from the Indiana Jones series to Star Wars and The Fugitive.

But Ford’s most noticeable scar didn’t come from a movie set, nor did it come from any of his highly publicized accidents from his hobby of flying planes. Instead, the action hero got this gash long before he became a Hollywood superstar. Don’t let that fool you, though. The way he earned the scar was still scary and painful.

