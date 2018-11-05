When Palace Aides Tried To Interrupt Prince Harry, The Royal’s Response Immediately Shut Them Down

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re a royal, you’re absolutely in a place of power and privilege. However, that doesn’t stop you from being at the beck and call of royal aides a lot. They can potentially rush you away from a situation at any time – even if you’re in the middle of a conversation. But while visiting Australia for the Invictus Games, Prince Harry refused to engage his aides and carried on with the important thing he was doing.

Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle embarked on a tour of Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and the Kingdom of Tonga in October 2018. But it wasn’t a holiday – it involved a lot of diplomatic and charitable work. According to a statement released by the Palace, the trip would involve “youth leadership, and environmental and conservation efforts.”

And while in Australia, Harry would also focus on a project near and dear to his heart: the Invictus Games. Harry started the sporting contest in 2014, after his stint in the British Army. The idea behind it was to allow wounded and disabled armed servicemen and women to demonstrate their abilities in adaptive sports.

