Paris Jackson Made Quite A Bold Statement At A Red Carpet Event – And The Internet Went Wild For It

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Jackson, the only daughter of world-famous singer Michael Jackson, is gradually becoming a star in her own right. She’s breaking away from the shadow of her father, who passed away in 2009, and forging her own path. So far, she’s doing incredibly well. And she also uses her appearances at red carpet events to make strong statements about what it’s like being a young woman in the celebrity world.

When Paris was born in 1998, it was into a strange world. She was the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, but her father alone raised her. He had made arrangements with Rowe for custody rights beforehand. She grew up at Neverland, her father’s ranch, with her brothers Prince Michael Jackson I and Prince Michael “Blanket” Jackson II.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris never had much of a relationship with Rowe, her mother. Rowe had carried her children mostly for the benefit of Michael Jackson and considered him the only parent they needed. “My kids don’t call me Mom because I don’t want them to. They’re Michael’s children,” she said in a 2003 documentary, The Michael Jackson Interview: The Footage You Were Never Meant to See.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT