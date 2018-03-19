After Pastor Billy Graham Died at 99 Years Old, The Queen Made An Announcement

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not every day that the Queen of England makes an announcement following the death of a public figure. Indeed, it’s relatively rare for her to make any public announcements at all. Because of this, a statement released in February 2018 left many curious – and it was in connection with the death of an individual who was much-loved in the Christian community and beyond.

The man who had died was Pastor Billy Graham, who passed away due to natural causes on February 21, 2018. An individual who was frequently cited as being among the “Ten Most Admired Men In The World,” Graham preached to over 200 million people over the course of his lifetime. On the event of his death, many figures wasted no time in expressing their grief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those sending their condolences included the current President, Donald Trump, as well as his predecessor, Barack Obama. Both took to Twitter to praise the prominent evangelist. Steering clear of his often provocative approach, Trump wrote, “The great Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT