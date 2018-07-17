Patrick Starrr’s Makeup Videos Are Truly Insane – But One Clip In Particular Has Broken The Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

Makeup is still considered a rather frivolous thing. But that conception is very much incorrect – done right, makeup is an art. And many YouTubers, both women and men, are currently challenging old perceptions with amazing makeup tutorials. One of these YouTubers is Filipino-American Patrick Starrr, whose transformations have to be seen to be believed.

Patrick Starr, whose real name is Patrick Simondac, was interested in the beauty world from a young age. As a kid, he watched reality shows such as America’s Next Top Model, finding the transformations featured on them absolutely fascinating. “I loved all those kind of shows,” he told People magazine in November 2016.

When he got older, he realized how much he wanted to pursue that interest. “In high school, I started doing photography and doing headshots for my friends doing theater,” he told People. “It was then that I realized I could Photoshop makeup on to the computer to eliminate blemishes, add blush, contour and shape brows. And that was basically the spark for my interest for makeup.”

