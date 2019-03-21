Paul Rudd Was Photographed With Julia Roberts, And People Just Can’t Process His Ageless Appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

For actors across the world, there are only a select few who can establish themselves in Hollywood. Paul Rudd and Julia Roberts are certainly in that group, as they’ve enjoyed successful careers on the big-screen for a number of years. However, when the pair posed for a photo at the 2019 Oscars ceremony, several fans made the same observation.

Rudd was born in April 1969 and originally hailed from Passaic, New Jersey. However, his family moved around as a result of his dad’s job. Despite all the traveling, though, the future star spent most of his formative years in Overland Park, Kansas. And after graduating from high school, he then pursued one his passions.

Indeed, Rudd became a student at the University of Kansas, where he studied theater. Following plenty of hard work, the New Jersey native went on to bag a place at Los Angeles’ American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He then earned a degree at the college, before embarking on an exciting trip.

