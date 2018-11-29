5 Years After Paul Walker’s Death, His Daughter Has Marked A Major Milestone

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 30, 2013, film fans across the world were left shocked by some incredibly sad news. Following his attendance at a charity event in California, Paul Walker was tragically killed in a car accident. And now, some five years after the crash, his daughter has reached a significant milestone.

Born in September 1973 Walker made his small-screen debut at a young age, appearing in three episodes of the 1985 TV show Highway to Heaven. The following year, he earned his first movie role in the horror comedy Monster in the Closet, before being cast in a sitcom called Throb.

Walker featured in over 20 episodes of Throb before leaving the show in 1987. After that, the actor made a few more TV appearances, including a stint on the soap opera The Young and the Restless in 1992. However, some six years later, he slowly started to break into the big time.

