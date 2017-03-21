Paul Walker’s Daughter Has Grown Up Now, And She’s Paid Tribute To Her Dad In The Most Inspiring Way

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing a parent is one of the hardest things a person ever has to go through. When their death was a preventable accident, and they were in the public eye, it’s even worse. This is what happened to young Meadow Walker, daughter of The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker. However, she was determined that her father would never be forgotten.

Meadow was born in 1998, just as her father’s film career was starting to take off. Walker and her mother, Rebecca Soteros, split up not long after their child was born. But, despite this, they agreed to co-parent her.

Later, Walker would confess that at the time Meadow was born, he didn’t feel emotionally mature enough to settle down. Though he provided for his daughter and his ex, he was only 25 back then. He also admitted that he was pretty much a party animal, too.

