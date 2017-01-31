Since premiering on History in 2009, Las Vegas-based reality show Pawn Stars has gone from strength to strength. And it would be fair to suggest that cast member Austin Lee Russell – a.k.a Chumlee – deserves a big slice of the credit for its ongoing success. Recently though, things haven’t exactly been going well for him, privately or publicly. So, what went wrong?
Originally from Henderson, Nevada, Russell didn’t have the smoothest start in life. In high school he had a habit of paying other students to do his homework for him. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this lead to him eventually dropping out.
And the Chumlee nickname given to Russell as a teenager might sound endearingly cute, but in truth it’s actually a reference to Chumley, a character from the ‘60s cartoon Tennessee Tuxedo and His Tales. In fact, Chumley is a rather portly walrus. Ouch.
When Chinese Cops Stopped A Freight Truck, They Found The Most Gut-Wrenching Cargo Inside
This Mom Lived In A Car Garage With Her 3 Children. But 3 Years On, They Discovered Her Other Job
This Poor Dog Was Destined For The Dinner Plate – But She Ended Up Somewhere Far Cozier
After This Guy Was Woken By His Son, He Looked Out Of The Window And Couldn’t Believe His Eyes
20 First World Problems From The ’80s That Would Baffle Kids Today
20 Awesome Destinations That Every Young Person On A Super-Tight Budget Must Visit
After This Runner Suffered Horrific Third-Degree Burns, Her Partner Said The Most Moving Thing
This Huge Atomic Bomb-Proof Vault Is Opened Every Night – For Three Incredibly Important Documents
This Man Went To Help A Lonely Dog At A Gas Station. Then He Looked Closer At Its Tag.
There Are 20 Different Types Of Men In The World. Here’s How To Tell Which One’s Yours
When This Waitress Served 3 Pro-Trump Customers, The Note They Left Behind Took Her Breath Away
This Guy Never Had The Guts To Open His Cabin’s Trapdoor, But Then A Handyman Just Couldn’t Resist