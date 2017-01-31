ADVERTISEMENT

Since premiering on History in 2009, Las Vegas-based reality show Pawn Stars has gone from strength to strength. And it would be fair to suggest that cast member Austin Lee Russell – a.k.a Chumlee – deserves a big slice of the credit for its ongoing success. Recently though, things haven’t exactly been going well for him, privately or publicly. So, what went wrong?

Originally from Henderson, Nevada, Russell didn’t have the smoothest start in life. In high school he had a habit of paying other students to do his homework for him. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this lead to him eventually dropping out.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the Chumlee nickname given to Russell as a teenager might sound endearingly cute, but in truth it’s actually a reference to Chumley, a character from the ‘60s cartoon Tennessee Tuxedo and His Tales. In fact, Chumley is a rather portly walrus. Ouch.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT