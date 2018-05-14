People Reckon There’s Something To The Weird Rumors Circulating About Beyonce and Jay Z’s Twins

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are probably one of the most talked about couples on the planet. Their near 15-year relationship has been the stuff of legend – perhaps quite literally when it comes to the bizarre rumors surrounding their twins Rumi and Sir.

Since they made their red carpet debut together back in 2004, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have set tongues wagging with their epic romance. The pair had first met in 2002, when they recorded “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” together. Then, a year later, the rapper guested on Beyoncé’s single, “Crazy in Love.”

After four years of dating, in 2008 the power couple tied the knot at a secret ceremony in New York City. Even now, though, little is known about the nuptials except that they were a lavish affair and, as one source told PEOPLE, “very emotional.”

