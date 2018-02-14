20 Photographs Meghan Markle Has Deleted From Instagram That Prove She’s Actually Just Like Us

ADVERTISEMENT

After Meghan Markle got engaged to Prince Harry, she had to make one big sacrifice. Her Instagram! It’s just not appropriate, unfortunately, for soon-to-be royals to have social media accounts. But luckily, many of her best photographs survived the purge. They showed a fashionable, fun-loving woman who despite her success as an actress always seemed down to earth and relatable. Here’s a look at her greatest pre-engagement hits.

The British royal family are considered pretty straight-laced types, but if anyone can get them to loosen up, it’s Meghan. During her Instagram days, she was more than happy to post sultry selfies like this one. And even now, she’s pushing the envelope when it comes to high-class sexiness. For her engagement photos with Harry, she wore (gasp!) a sheer dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ll never in a million years catch the Queen doing this. But Meghan Markle, a known dog lover, was more than happy to give herself doggy features via Snapchat. And she still looked cute! Sadly, Snapchat – that favorite tool of both teenage girls and goofy young women – will be off limits to Meghan once she becomes a duchess.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT