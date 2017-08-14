These Photos From Chris Cornell’s Last Ever Live Show Are Utterly Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

Following one last performance on May 17, 2017, Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell took his own life to the shock and dismay of millions. Taken just hours before his passing, these photographs taken during the singer’s final show are almost unbearable to view. But they remind us of just how gifted this grunge titan really was.

Alongside fellow Seattle bands Nirvana and Pearl Jam, Soundgarden helped put the grunge music genre on the cultural map in the early 1990s. Thanks to hits such as “Black Hole Sun” and their uncompromising mix of classic and punk rock the group stood out among their peers. But it was ultimately singer Chris Cornell who received the most attention.

Known for his impressive vocal range, Cornell had a singing style reminiscent of traditional hard rock gods. However his dark lyrics painted a portrait of a man uncomfortable in the spotlight. Indeed his songs, including “The Day I Tried to Live” in 1994, dealt with the singer’s experiences with addiction, depression and anxiety.

