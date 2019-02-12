These Photos Give A Glimpse Inside John Legend’s Epic 007-Themed Birthday Party

ADVERTISEMENT

Musician John Legend got to star in his very own Bond-themed party for his 40th birthday. His wife Chrissy Teigen set the scene for the lavish affair with their adorable kids in supporting roles. And among the awe-inspiring décor and props, a licence-to-thrill photobooth was on hand for some amazing pictures so fans could spy the action, so to speak.

Christine Teigen, a model and TV host of Lip Sync Battle, has a huge social media profile – nearly 17 million followers – and is known for her no-holds-barred retorts to those who knock her. Chrissy burst onto the scene after modeling for the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine in 2010 and since then she has enjoyed nearly a decade of celebrity status.

Despite her star status today, Teigen told ABC News that she had enjoyed a childhood not courting attention and just being “goofy.” One picture of the model from her youth shows her shooting head-first off a slide. She explained in the April 2018 interview that there had been less pressure in the days before social media.

