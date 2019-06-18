Photos Of The Rock As A Teen Reveal Why His Classmates Thought He Was An Undercover Cop

ADVERTISEMENT

Standing at a huge 6ft 5in and weighing some 260 pounds, Dwayne Johnson shot to fame in wrestling as The Rock. And it just so happens that the wrestler-turned-actor has always lived up to his stage name. In fact the star looked so much older than his years at high school that his classmates apparently believed he was actually an undercover cop.

And you can’t exactly blame them. Not only did a teenage Johnson sport quite the mustache, but he also arrived at a new school at almost exactly the same time that a hot new Fox show named 21 Jump Street launched on TV. The drama was in fact based on a group of young cops who pose as teens to catch criminals.

One might imagine that Johnson should hence have been first in line for a leading role in the 2012 Hollywood remake of the series in place of Channing Tatum. But such a part might have perhaps only stirred up memories that he’d rather forget. Indeed, Johnson freely admits that he looked distinctly like a “man child” in his youth. As he proudly noted on Instagram, though, he certainly kicked puberty’s backside – for better or worse.

