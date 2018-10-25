20 Photos That Show What The TV Cameras Didn’t Catch At Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

For fans of the royal family, 2018 was quite a remarkable year. Firstly, there was all the pomp and spectacle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tying the knot back in May. Then, there was a second royal wedding just a few months later. But while Princess Eugenie’s ceremony might have lacked the incredible fanfare of the previous event, there were still plenty of memorable moments unseen by the T.V. cameras.

20. The Evening Reception

While T.V. audiences were treated to some unmatched coverage of the wedding, Eugenie’s guests were afforded a lot more privacy later in the day. However, that didn’t stop Prince Andrew, father of the bride, from snapping pictures of the venue hosting the evening reception. This shot in particular highlights some of the incredible decorations in that room.

19. The Flower Displays

Andrew shared several images of the venue on his Twitter account, focusing particularly on the floral additions. “The flower arrangements displayed during the wedding reception for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank last Friday at Windsor Castle were created using autumnal foliage from Windsor Great Park and biodegradable oasis, following the couple’s autumnal theme and eco-friendly request,” he wrote.

