20 Candid Snaps Of The Royal Family That Prove They’re Not Afraid To Reveal Their Goofy Sides

Most of the time, the royal family behave in a highly professional manner. They do represent an entire country, after all, so decorum is a must. However, every now and again the masks slip. And when they do, you can bet the cameras will notice. These 20 candid pictures of the royals demonstrate that they’re just like us – moments of goofiness and all.

20. Charles laughs at a phone

Who knew the royals had iPhones? But it seems like the younger ones, at least, carry them around. And during the Invictus Games in 2014, a mysterious phone-related interaction took place. A woman in the royal party handed Prince William one, and he showed it to his father Prince Charles. He looked horrified at first but then cracked up. What was on it? We may never know.

19. Kate plays cricket

During a visit to New Zealand in 2014, the Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a game of cricket. Unfortunately, it didn’t entirely go to plan. William aimed the ball right at her head, and audiences were treated to some uncharacteristically hilarious faces from Kate. But to be fair, she was trying to play the game in three-inch heel shoes, which is never a good idea.

