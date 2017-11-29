Pink Asked Eminem If He’d Like To Work On A Song With Her – And His Reply Was Totally Priceless

ADVERTISEMENT

Pink and Eminem both found fame at the turn of the century and haven’t stopped having hits since. And they recently added to their tally with collaboration “Revenge.” Here’s a look at how the colorful pop diva first approached the no-holds-barred rapper, and how his response left a lot to be desired.

Pink was born Alecia Moore in Pennsylvania in 1979 to a salesman father and nurse mother. She acquired her stage name, derived from the Reservoir Dogs character Mr. Pink, when she began performing on her hometown’s club scene aged 14. Two years later she formed Choice, an R&B trio who signed to L.A. Reid’s LaFace Records.

However, the group failed to achieve any notable success and after disbanding, Pink signed a solo contract with the same label. In 2000 she scored a Top Ten hit with debut single “There You Go.” Its parent album, Can’t Take Me Home, sold two million copies. She later won a Grammy for her performance on chart-topper “Lady Marmalade.”

