After Pink Was Attacked By An Internet Troll, The Singer Had The Best Comeback Possible

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since she arrived on the pop scene at the turn of the century, Pink has built a reputation for being a woman not to be messed with. And a recent riposte to an internet troll proved that the singer hasn’t mellowed with age. Here’s a look at how the star silenced her hater in style.

Born Alecia Beth Moore in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, in 1979, to an insurance salesman father and nurse mother, Pink began performing with her first band in high school. She then moved on to the Philadelphia club scene aged just 14, where she adopted her Reservoir Dogs-inspired stage name. Two years later, she was chosen to join Chrissie Conway and Stephanie Galligan in R&B girlband Choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group were signed to L.A. Reid’s LaFace Records shortly after, and they later appeared on the soundtrack to 1996 movie Kazaam. However, the group failed to achieve any notable success and disbanded in 1998. Pink was offered a solo contract with the same label and released her first studio effort, the two-million-selling Can’t Take Me Home, in 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT