Pink Lashed Out At Mom-Shamers After They Attacked Jessica Simpson’s Parenting Skills

Being a parent isn’t always easy – especially when you add fame into the mix. No matter how influential a person may be, they can still receive criticism. But sometimes, the unwanted advice crosses the line into plain old shaming. Just ask Jessica Simpson, who in July 2019 faced a backlash after posting a snap of her daughter on Instagram. And when fellow celeb Pink heard about the haters, she jumped in to have her say.

It’s fair to say that singer Pink isn’t known for holding back her opinions. Take her 2006 track “Stupid Girls,” for instance, which pokes fun at several other stars – Jessica Simpson included. But when Simpson was judged for a parenting decision in 2019, Pink immediately jumped into action.

Unfortunately, mom-shaming seems to be relatively common on the internet. Famous parents who post pictures of their children on social media can expect to receive cascades of negative feedback. But while some commenters simply want to offer advice – however unsolicited it is – others can be downright cruel.

