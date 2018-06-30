Prince Charles Gave A Speech At The Royal Wedding – And It Reportedly Showed A Rare Side Of Him

ADVERTISEMENT

As the next in line to the British throne and reputedly seriously focused on his royal work, Prince Charles usually comes across as sombre and strait-laced. But, apparently, that all changed at his son Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in early May 2018. The Queen’s eldest child gave a speech at the royal wedding reception – and it reportedly showed a rare glimpse of his true personality.

Prince Charles has two sons, William and Harry, from his first marriage to Princess Diana in 1981. Unfortunately for the boys, their parents separated 11 years later and finalized their divorce in 1996. Devastatingly, the following year, Diana was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris.

It is fair to say that Prince Charles has not always enjoyed the best reputation. The 70-year-old’s image was severely damaged after his affair with his current wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, came to light while he was still married to Princess Diana. The heir apparent also came under heavy fire for his questionable treatment of his first wife.

