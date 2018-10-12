Prince George And Princess Charlotte’s Behavior Made The Royals Center Of Attention At A Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a good year for royal weddings and for fans of the royal children. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were naturally present for the marriage of their uncle, Prince Harry, to Meghan Markle. But that wasn’t the only 2018 wedding that the pair went to. In September they attended the nuptials of Charlotte’s godmother – and they nearly ended up stealing the show.

Prince George of Cambridge is heir to the British throne. One day, after Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William have all completed their reigns, he’ll be king. So it goes without saying that the media keep an extremely close eye on him. Almost everything he does in public ends up finding its way into the newspapers.

However, his parents have taken steps to ensure he still has as normal a childhood as possible. They don’t take him to many royal functions, and in 2015 Kensington Palace even issued a warning statement about press intrusion. In a message to the global media, they criticized paparazzi who went to “extreme lengths” to photograph George.

