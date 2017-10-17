Prince Harry Had To Make A Heartbreaking Personal Sacrifice Before William Proposed To Kate

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone knows the story of the marriage between Prince William and Kate Middleton. William proposed to his lady love in October 2010 and offered her the ring that once belonged to his mother, Princess Diana. Kate said yes, and a year later the pair were wed. But not everyone knows the sacrifice that was required on the part of Prince Harry, William’s unmarried younger brother, before the wedding went ahead.

When Diana died in a car crash in August 1997, it shook the whole world. She had been a fashion icon and a figure of fascination for many years, and for her to die so young was shocking. Though she hadn’t technically been a princess since her divorce from Prince Charles, she was nonetheless frequently referred to as “the People’s Princess” in news coverage.

The aftermath of the tragedy was drawn out and difficult. Brits grieved for Diana like they had rarely mourned a public figure before. The facts of her unhappy marriage and equally unhappy separation from Prince Charles were brought up frequently. But there was also a great deal of concern for Diana’s young sons, who were now left without a mother.

