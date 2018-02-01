Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Opened Up On Their Plans To Start A Family After The Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Just months after delighting the world by announcing their engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their plans to start a family in the future. The plans might seem surprising to some, but they’ll be no shock to those closest to the loved-up couple.

Considering the excitement surrounding the wedding, it’s easy to forget that the couple only met in June 2016. They were apparently set up on a blind date by a mutual friend – Markus Anderson, a consultant at Soho House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their relationship was cemented on a camping trip in Botswana a few months later. It wasn’t announced until November 2016, however. They then made their first public appearance together almost a year later at the Invictus Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT