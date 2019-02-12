Here’s Why Prince Harry Sees Kate Middleton As The Big Sister He Never Had

ADVERTISEMENT

While it took some time for Prince Harry to marry, his brother Prince William met his future wife a lot earlier. Indeed, Kate Middleton has been an important part of the royal family for several years. But as well as being William’s spouse, mother of a potential future king and the Duchess of Cambridge, she is also just like a big sister to her brother-in-law, Harry – for one very special reason.

William is the eldest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. He came into the world at St. Mary’s Hospital in London in June 1982. And it was at the very same hospital that Diana gave birth to their second child Harry two years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, William and Harry have been close. And the brothers were united in grief when their mother Diana died in a car crash in August 1997 at the age of 36. The shocking incident occurred just two weeks before Harry’s 13th birthday, while William was just 15 at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT