The Royal Family Shared A Rare Photo Of Prince Louis – And The Internet Has Fallen In Love

The youngest and most adorable member of the royal family, Prince Louis, has been more or less kept away from the cameras. Indeed, privacy is important to his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, so they don’t share too many pictures of the children with the media. But now they’ve released a new picture of the little baby, and royal family fans have fallen in love with him all over again.

Louis was the subject of intense media interest from the moment Kensington Palace announced that Kate was expecting. The statement was released in September 2017, telling the world that a new member of the family was coming. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were having a third child, the other two being Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Indeed, George and Charlotte’s births were greeted with celebration in the British capital, with London landmarks being lit up in tribute to mark their births. For the former, famous buildings such as Tower Bridge were illuminated in blue. And for the latter, they were shone in bright pink.

