Prince Philip Has Resigned From A Very Important Role – And Now He’s Passed The Duty On To Harry

Believe it or not, Prince Philip turned 96 in 2017. And unfortunately, age is beginning to catch up with him. The Queen’s husband has led a remarkable life and has been present at many historical events. Moreover, he’s also held a number of important posts. However, his advancing years are now seeing him gradually pass on his official responsibilities to his grandchildren. One of these of course is 33-year-old Prince Harry.

Before Philip married Princess Elizabeth, who would later become Queen, he served in the Royal Navy. By all accounts he was a very good soldier. In fact, he was considered to be the best cadet on his course at the Royal Naval College in Greenwich, U.K. And when World War II broke out, he went into action to serve his country.

During the war, Prince Philip found himself on the opposing side of some his own family after two of his sisters married Nazi officers. But that didn’t stop him. In 1940 he was appointed as a midshipman, and later he rose to become first lieutenant on HMS Wallace. He was just 21 when he took on that responsibility.

