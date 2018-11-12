The Relationship Between William And Kate Has Changed – And It’s All Down To Harry And Meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been husband and wife for the best part of a decade, and have three children. However, people have noticed that ever since William’s brother Harry got married himself, things seem to have changed between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. But why?

Kate and William went through several ups and downs in their relationship before they eventually tied the knot. They met in 2001 while students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. Reportedly, William was first attracted to Kate when he saw her on the catwalk at a fashion show held for charity.

The pair began dating, but it wasn’t always easy. There was a lot of media attention around Kate, so much so that she had to file a complaint via lawyers. In 2007 the couple split up, but got back together again soon afterwards. Finally, ten years after they first met, William and Kate were married in Westminster Abbey.

