When Prince William Gave A Speech In London, He Made A Hysterical Joke About His Bodyguards

In October 2018 Prince William made a joke at the fourth Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference. Not the time for levity? Actually, it was. He intended to highlight an issue close to his heart. And as he spoke, the scope of the problem he wished to fix became clear to those listening.

William has had a very busy year. First of all he and wife Kate Middleton welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, into the world in April 2018. Then his brother Prince Harry got married in May 2018 to American actress Meghan Markle. The two are now expecting their first child together.

William also went on a tour of Africa in September 2018. Without Kate by his side – she was on maternity leave – he visited Kenya, Tanzania and Namibia to tackle an issue dear to him. It has to do with the conservation of wildlife around the world.

