Prince William Was Told Off In Public By The Queen – And The Whole Situation Was Caught On Camera

Queen Elizabeth II may be a busy head of state, but she’s also a mother and a grandmother. And even when the cameras are on her – which they often are – she’s not fussed about scolding one of her family members. After all, who’s going to tell her not to? Prince William, second in line to the British throne and a parent himself, is one of the people who’s been at the receiving end of a telling-off from her.

Prince William is very close to Queen Elizabeth. In 2016 he spoke to the BBC and described her as “the best role model I could have.” Royal historians have also observed the development of their relationship. “There has always been a special closeness between William and the Queen, and she has taken a particular interest in him,” historian Robert Lacey told People in 2017.

“It’s no secret that she and Charles have had a prickly relationship at times,” Lacey told the publication, referring to the Queen’s first son and her direct heir, Prince Charles. But it seems her rapport with William was better. “When William became a teenager, she would have him at Windsor Castle and would open the state boxes and guide him through the papers. It was William’s constitutional education,” Lacey said.

