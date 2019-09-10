The late Princess Diana was beloved by many people, and one of them happened to be Kevin Costner. In fact, not only were they friends, the actor was also planning on working on with her. And over the years he’s let slip some details about his relationship with the royal, including a surprising admission about how her death affected him.
Kevin Costner Made An Emotional Confession About Princess Diana’s Death
When Diana passed away, it shocked the whole world. The princess, who had divorced her estranged royal husband Prince Charles in 1996, died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. Her driver was later discovered to have been under the influence of prescription drugs at the time, and Diana wasn’t wearing a seat belt.