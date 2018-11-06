Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Dress Had An Open Back, And There Was An Important Reason For The Feature

By Erika Sanger
November 6, 2018
Image: Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In the second big wedding of the year for the British royal family, Princess Eugenie tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank in Windsor on October 12, 2018. But while several details of the day had already been revealed before the happy couple walked down the aisle, Eugenie had a surprise for those watching. And it was all to do with the cut of her dress…

Image: Thomas AE

Picking a dress is often one of the biggest decisions a bride will make during preparations for her big day. And there’s a lot of choice out there: everything from the color and shape of the gown to its material and detailing may need to be considered. But sometimes there are specific factors that play a part in the decision process.

Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

And for Eugenie, there was one feature that may have influenced her choice of dress design for the special occasion. By way of its cut, the gown would expose an episode in her life previously concealed from the world. In addition, the princess reportedly hoped that her style statement would act as a tribute to those who had helped her through the difficult period she had endured.

