Princess Mette-Marit Of Norway Just Revealed She’s Been Diagnosed With A Devastating Rare Disease

ADVERTISEMENT

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has led a fascinating rags-to-riches life. She was a waitress and a single mother before she became a part of the Norwegian royal family, in fact. Her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon was controversial when it took place back in 2001, although plenty of time has passed since then. But come 2018 a new chapter of her story began, when she announced some bad news regarding her health.

Princess Mette-Marit has been fairly open about her past. When Crown Prince Haakon announced his intention to marry her in 2001, the Norwegian media expressed shock. Not only was Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby a single mother with a four-year-old son, but she had also allegedly been a drug user in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mette-Marit ended up calling a press conference in which she essentially asked for forgiveness. Just prior to the wedding, she spoke to Norwegian journalists in Oslo. “My youthful rebellion was stronger than it was for many people,” she told them, according to The Independent. “We stepped over limits, and I’m very sorry about that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT