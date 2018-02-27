Psychic Twins Claim To Have Been Possessed By Diana – And Now Have A Warning For Meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been over 20 years since Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris, leaving her two young sons behind. Even though the world has moved on a great deal since then, Diana lives on in the minds of many. It turns out, though, that she may literally live on in the minds of two psychic twins from California. They claim that not only has Diana spoken through them, but she’s left a message specifically for Prince Harry’s bride-to-be, Meghan Markle.

The individuals in question are Linda and Terry Jamison who call themselves “the Psychic Twins.” They’ve been in the supernatural business for quite some time now. Their greatest claim to fame is having reportedly predicted the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In fact, they claim to be the only psychics who can prove that they made such a prediction. But they’re certainly not without their critics.

The twins originally “predicted” 9/11 on the Art Bell Coast to Coast AM radio show in 1999. But the claim seems to have been a rather vague one based on transcripts of the interview. “We are seeing terrorist attacks on Federal Government, excuse me, federal buildings,” they said. “Particularly South Carolina or Georgia, by July 2002 and also the New York Trade Center, the World Trade Center in 2002.” So their prediction was close but seems not to have been perfect.

