Puff Daddy Has Had Yet Another Name Change, And You’ll Never Guess What He’s Calling Himself Now

Businessman, musician, actor, talent scout, producer – there seems to be no end to the things that Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs has tried his hand at over the years. Even more incredible is that he’s been successful in almost all of them. Rising to the forefront of hip-hop during the ’90s, Combs has remained in the public eye ever since. After adopting many different aliases during his career, in 2017 he’s changing his name again – and you won’t believe the moniker he goes by now…

Few hip-hop artists can boast the same worldwide success as music entrepreneur Sean Combs. Although he came to prominence for his business savvy in the music industry, the infamous bad boy of hip-hop also struck upon winning formulas in other areas. And it’s this eclecticism that epitomizes his tireless work ethic.

Born Shaun John Combs in 1969, the New York native proved that he had the smarts early on his life. He studied business administration at Howard University, before landing a job with Uptown Records. However, after becoming a vice-president at the label, as well as bringing in a number of talented artists, Combs decided that it was time to move on.

