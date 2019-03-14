After The Queen Asked For Help With Her Phone, William And Harry Pulled Off An Epic Prank

ADVERTISEMENT

The elders of the British royal family are thought of as a bit stoic and old-fashioned. Can you imagine the queen of the U.K. with a mobile phone? Well, it turns out she does actually have one, although she doesn’t know how to use it very well. For help with it, she turned to her grandsons William and Harry. Alas, that turned out to be a mistake, as they apparently used it to pull an epic prank.

Harry and William present a certain face in professional situations. At diplomatic events they, along with their wives and the rest of the royals, represent the entire United Kingdom. They’re permitted to have a little fun while visiting schools and the like, but they all take their jobs very seriously indeed.

However, in private, things are different. The royals enjoy a good joke as much as anyone. This is most obvious at Christmas, where the whole family get together to exchange gifts. But they already have most things that a person could ever want, so instead they exchange joke presents. They’re unexpectedly hilarious.

