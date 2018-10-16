After A Couple Invited The Queen To Their Wedding, They Were Blown Away By Her Majesty’s Response

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon learning that Queen Elizabeth II would be visiting their city on the same day they were getting married, John and Frances Canning decided on impulse to invite her. Never in a million years did they expect the Queen to even acknowledge their nuptials. But on the day of their wedding in March 2012, the happy couple received an extraordinary surprise.

John and Frances Canning, residents of Prestwich, were excitedly planning their wedding when they learned some intriguing news. Their chosen venue, Manchester Town Hall, was double-booked – with the Queen, no less. They had booked a while beforehand, but Her Majesty took precedence. Would the royal visit spell disaster for the couple’s big day?

The Queen’s visit to Manchester was arranged under the auspices of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations, a commemoration of 60 years on the throne. She undertook a long tour across Britain and the Commonwealth during 2012. She hosted lunches, attended celebrations, and of course met lots of people.

