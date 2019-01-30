After The Queen Found A Slug In Her Food, The Kitchen Staff Received A Priceless Response

ADVERTISEMENT

As ruling monarch of the United Kingdom, naturally the Queen gets only the best food around. She picks from a menu book, and meals are created for her. She basically has her own personal restaurant! But as with any dining establishment, things can occasionally go wrong. Once, the Queen even found an unwelcome, and slightly dangerous, guest lurking in her salad.

The Queen’s eating habits are a source of fascination to many royal family fans. Seeing as how she can essentially ask for anything she likes, what are her favorite dishes? What are her least favorite? And what’s it like working below decks at the royal palaces, whipping up the finest meals for the monarch?

Over the years, many people have answered those questions. Palace chefs have given interviews to British newspapers. In 2013 Darren McGrady, who for 15 years cooked for the royal family, spoke to The Daily Telegraph. He said that generally, new chefs were trained up to cook “the family recipes,” with a chance for promotion later.

