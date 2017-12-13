Here’s Why The Queen May Not Be Going To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Harry is all set to marry his fiancée, American actress Meghan Markle, in May 2018. The couple has been together since June 2016, and by all appearances absolutely adore each other. Fans of the British royal family are already incredibly excited for the wedding event of the year. The nuptials will be watched by millions as the great and the good congregate for the ceremony. But one very significant person may possibly be missing from the guest list. There is a chance that Queen Elizabeth II, the grandmother of the groom, may voluntarily opt not to attend… but why?

Through no fault of their own, the relationship between Henry Charles Albert David Windsor, Prince Henry of Wales, 33, and Rachel Meghan Markle, 36, has not always run smoothly. During October 2016, the British press began reporting on romantic rumors surrounding the pair. Was this just a fling or were they really in a serious relationship? It turns out that they certainly were, and the couple definitely did not appreciate the nasty tone certain tabloid newspapers had adopted about Markle.

In November 2016, Prince Harry took the highly unusual step for a royal of releasing a public statement about the negative press coverage. It was written by his press secretary, and it took a very firm line. Markle, the announcement read, had been “subject to a wave of abuse and harassment,” much of which had “racial overtones.” The prince wanted it to stop immediately. The statement added, “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her.”

