The Queen Opened Up On Prince George And Princess Charlotte’s Behavior, And She Didn’t Hold Back

The Queen has provided a rare insight into life behind the palace gates with her great-grandchildren – and it might come as something of a surprise. In fact, while the public might imagine that the little princes and princesses live a life entirely unlike other children, that’s not quite true. Indeed, the Queen has revealed that the young royals can be just as mischievous as any other tiny tykes.

Queen Elizabeth II, 92, is the proud great-grandmother of seven children. Her grandson Peter Phillips has two daughters with his wife Autumn. His sister Zara Tindall, meanwhile, is mother to Mia, four, and Lena, born in June 2018. It is William and Kate’s brood of three, though, who commandthe most public attention. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their son Prince George in 2013, and daughter Princess Charlotte arrived in 2015. The family’s newest addition, Prince Louis, came into the world in April 2018.

Of course, the royal family tree could soon develop another branch if newlyweds Harry and Meghan have their own children. The smitten pair haven’t yet revealed plans, but there is speculation that the stork may be making another delivery sometime in the future.

