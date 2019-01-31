Rami Malek Has An Identical Twin Brother – But Their Lives Couldn’t Be Further Apart

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his newfound global fame in light of the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek is a pretty private person. So when people found out that he had an identical twin, they wanted to know more. And it turns out the siblings’ lives couldn’t be more different.

It seems like celebrity siblings are all the rage at the moment. From the Kardashian-Jenner clan and the Hadids to Hemsworths, famous brothers and sisters have certainly captured the public’s imagination. But that doesn’t mean a liking for the limelight always runs in the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, there are many famous faces with siblings who lead a much more ordinary existence. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not worth knowing about. In fact, many siblings of celebs are successful in their own right.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT