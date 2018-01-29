When Randy Travis Was In A Coma, His Wife Was Told To Let Him Go. But She Refused To Give Up Hope

ADVERTISEMENT

Country star Randy Travis was so close to death after a stroke that medical professionals advised his partner to pull the plug on his life support. However, Mary Davis refused to give up on the man she would later marry. Here’s a story that serves as a testament to the power of faith.

Born in North Carolina in 1959, Randy Travis began performing aged ten with his brother at local talent contests. But after quitting high school, he spent more time getting in trouble with the law than showcasing his musical prowess. After one particular encounter in the late 1970s, Travis was warned he’d face a long jail sentence if he ever faced court again.

Travis got his act together when he was taken under the wing of club owner Lib Hatcher, who not only became his manager but also his future wife. After several false starts, his career took off in 1985 with Top 10 single, “1982.” A year later he topped the country charts with “On the Other Hand” and Grammy-winning “Diggin’ Up Bones.”

