Film fans around the world were left devastated on December 27, 2016, to learn of the death of Hollywood star Carrie Fisher. Thanks in part, of course, to her iconic role as Star Wars’ Princess Leia Organa, Fisher earned an iconic status beyond that of her showbiz parents Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. Meanwhile, her work as a novelist created a different outlet for her talents and cemented her reputation as a refreshingly honest and open celebrity. This collection of pictures reminds us of the joy one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars brought into the world.
20. Daddy and daughter
While her relationship with Darth Vader wasn’t exactly great, Leia here is at least having a bonding moment with her on-screen dad on the beach. Shot for Rolling Stone magazine in 1983, the snap also previews the iconic gold bikini Fisher would memorably wear in Return of the Jedi.
19. Don’t tell Han!
We all know, of course, that Han Solo was in love with Leia. However, it seems that Chewbacca also had a thing for the princess. In this photo circa 1980, we see the Wookiee – played by Peter Mayhew – get a little too, um, hands-on with his best friend’s girl. Let’s hope Han never found out.
Everyone Thought He Was Just A School Janitor, Then They Discovered His Heroic WWII Past
These Celebrities’ Old Myspace Pages Are So Cringeworthy That You’ll Be Totally Embarrassed For Them
20 Hilariously Creative Snowmen To Beat Your Winter Blues
This Mom Delivered Twin Boys Just Minutes Apart – But They’re Separated By A Whole Year
When Rescuers Busted This Sickening Puppy Mill, No One Could Have Predicted A Happy Ending
20 Troubled Celebrity Children Who Went Completely Off The Rails
After This Moose Lay In A Lowe’s Parking Lot For Nine Hours, The Most Heartwarming Thing Happened
Two Decades On From Her Tragic Death, Here’s What Princess Diana May Have Looked Like Today
These 20 Things Are So Pointless They’ll Make You Laugh
20 Strange American Traditions That Should No Longer Be Tolerated
Rescuers Found This Wounded Dog Trapped On The Tracks – Just As A Train Was Approaching
She Found These Tiny Kittens Abandoned In A Basket – Now They Refuse To Be Separated