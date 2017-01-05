ADVERTISEMENT

Film fans around the world were left devastated on December 27, 2016, to learn of the death of Hollywood star Carrie Fisher. Thanks in part, of course, to her iconic role as Star Wars’ Princess Leia Organa, Fisher earned an iconic status beyond that of her showbiz parents Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. Meanwhile, her work as a novelist created a different outlet for her talents and cemented her reputation as a refreshingly honest and open celebrity. This collection of pictures reminds us of the joy one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars brought into the world.

20. Daddy and daughter

While her relationship with Darth Vader wasn’t exactly great, Leia here is at least having a bonding moment with her on-screen dad on the beach. Shot for Rolling Stone magazine in 1983, the snap also previews the iconic gold bikini Fisher would memorably wear in Return of the Jedi.

19. Don’t tell Han!

We all know, of course, that Han Solo was in love with Leia. However, it seems that Chewbacca also had a thing for the princess. In this photo circa 1980, we see the Wookiee – played by Peter Mayhew – get a little too, um, hands-on with his best friend’s girl. Let’s hope Han never found out.

