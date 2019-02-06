These Rare Photos Of The Queen Shed A New Light On Her Extraordinary Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Elizabeth II’s 92 years of life have included some incredible moments, many of which have gone unseen or have faded from memory. These 40 photos provide a glimpse into all that she has done before and during her reign over the United Kingdom.

40. Carriage-riding through London, 1927

At the time of her birth, Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, was third in line to the throne, as her father had yet to become the King – more on that later. In this photo, the one-year-old princess was snapped passing through the gates of her parents’ London residence in the back of a carriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

39. Shaking hands with servicemen, 1929

By the time her 90th birthday rolled around in April of 2016, Queen Elizabeth II was lending her patronage to hundreds of charities. This photo from 1929 proves that she began her quest to serve others early – she’s shown greeting former servicemen at a Disabled Soldiers Embroidery Industry Exhibition.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT