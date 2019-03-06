After Reaching A Fundraising Goal, Jeremy Roloff Of Little People, Big World Took Drastic Measures

ADVERTISEMENT

For some people, supporting a charity or a good cause can be incredibly important. Jeremy Roloff can certainly attest to that, as he set a fundraising goal for one particular organization. However, when he reached the target, the former Little People, Big World star did something quite drastic in January 2019.

Reality television remains a very divisive form of entertainment, with just as many people loving it as those who don’t. Despite that, though, there have been times when it appeared that the format had run out of ideas. So on that note, the TLC network came up with an intriguing concept, unveiling the results in 2006.

Indeed, Little People, Big World debuted on TLC in March that year, detailing the lives of a family. The show follows the daily activities of Matt and Amy Roloff, as well as their four children Jeremy, Zach, Jacob and Molly. However, they are a family with a difference: the parents and Zach all have dwarfism.

