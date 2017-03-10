Here’s The Real Reason Why Emma Watson Doesn’t Pose For Pictures With Fans

By Sarah Jones
March 10, 2017
Emma Watson plays the celebrity game very well indeed. There is, however, one thing she won’t do, and that’s stop for selfies in the street. No doubt her critics would accuse her of being stuck-up or bratty for turning down such a simple request. But actually, her reasoning makes a lot of sense. In fact, both Hermione Granger and Belle would think it pretty sound.

Watson has been photographed for pretty much all of her life. She was just ten years old when she was cast in a role any young actress would have loved: that of Harry Potter’s Hermione Granger.

Watson’s portrayal of Hermione instantly propelled her to fame. In fact, reviews for the first Harry Potter movie even singled her out for praise. In a review published in November 2001, for example, IGN’s Brian Linder called Watson’s performance “better than I could’ve possibly imagined.”

