Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Never Hold Hands In Public

It’s a sad but true fact that the British royal family has never had a history of happy marriages. Just look at Prince Charles and Diana, or Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. And going much further back, everyone knows how many failed marriages Henry VIII accumulated!
Now, of course, Prince William could never have Kate Middleton beheaded. But the fact that the couple never seem to touch much may still set some alarm bells ringing. They don’t even hold hands! So is there trouble afoot for the young royals, or is there something else going on?
When Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011, their wedding looked like it had come straight out of the pages of a fairy tale book. There was, however, still the odd cynical naysayer. Not least because Kate, despite her family’s wealth and status, was still technically a “commoner.” And it didn’t go unnoticed.
As any scholar of even recent British history will no doubt know, Britain has always been very divided along class lines. And so people wondered, could a marriage between a normal, if wealthy, girl and the heir to the throne really work out?
Scientists Dug Up A Rare Baby Dinosaur Skeleton So Well Preserved They Know Exactly How It Died
When This Little Girl Called A Lonely Man “Old” At The Store, Her Mom Was Stunned By His Reaction
In 1921 A Violent White Mob Laid Waste To This Wealthy Black Community – With Deadly Consequences
The 20 Tallest Female Stars In Hollywood
The 20 Funniest Photos Of Tiny President Trump
When This Woman Met A Wolf Alone In The Woods, She Did Something Most People Would Never Dream Of
For 30 Days Nobody Noticed This Shelter Dog – But He Was Just Desperate To Show He’s One Of A Kind
20 Brutal Goodbye Cakes That Employees Got After They Quit Their Jobs
20 Hilarious Dogs On Tumblr Who Are Guaranteed To Put A Smile On Your Face
His Wife Kept Having Anaphylactic Reactions To Him – So He Started A Life-Changing Home Renovation
This Little Dog’s Defects Made Him A Misfit, But He Was So Much More Than The Sum Of His Parts
This 80-Year-Old Tortoise Stunned Keepers When She Laid The Most Wonderful Surprise