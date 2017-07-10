This Is The Real Reason Why Seann William Scott Has Totally Vanished From The Spotlight

ADVERTISEMENT

Without a doubt, every child of the ’90s knows Seann William Scott. As American Pie’s lady-loving lothario Steve Stifler, the actor endeared himself to millions of teen movie fans. But Scott’s post-Pie career hasn’t been filled with as many highs – but there’s a reason for his mysterious absence from screens.

Like many young stars, Seann William Scott decided on a career in movies very early on in life. Originally from Cottage Grove in Minnesota, the actor packed his bags and moved to Hollywood with the ambition of becoming a star. However, the parts he had in mind were quite different to the ones that he would eventually become famous for.

In fact, despite having become known for comedic roles, Scott actually envisioned a more serious career. “I moved to LA to pursue acting because I wanted to do dramas,” he revealed to the Belfast Telegraph in 2012. “I was never the funny guy in school… My hero growing up was Malcolm McDowell in Clockwork Orange.”

