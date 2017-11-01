Reality TV Star Beth Chapman Has Revealed Some Devastating News In An Emotional Letter To Friends

Beth Chapman of reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter has led a truly fascinating life. What her fans see on her reality TV shows isn’t even the half of it, in fact. She and her husband Dog have had many ups and downs, some of them decidedly controversial. But she’s always come out swinging from whatever difficulties she’s found herself engulfed in. In September 2017, however, the world was made aware of a cruel twist in her life story.
Beth Chapman’s life has sometimes seemed to be marked by tragedy. The day before she married Dog, her soon-to-be daughter-in-law Barbara was killed in a car accident. Dog nonetheless decided to go ahead with the wedding despite the loss of his child, and the reality TV cameras were on hand to document it.
Right from the 2004 debut of Dog the Bounty Hunter, it was a somewhat divisive program. It began as a spin-off of Take This Job, a show about people with strange or difficult jobs. But as its success grew, it became more and more controversial. Dog’s own checkered past was one issue that was often brought up when the show was discussed.
-
This Stray Wouldn’t Stop Following Two Travelers. Then They Awoke To A Face At Their Window
-
4 Years After A Boy Went Missing, The Trail Of Clues He’d Left Led Police To His Hidden Prison
-
After Months Out Of The Spotlight, Matt And Amy Roloff Revealed Major News About Their Daughter
-
U.S. President John Tyler Was Born Back In 1790 – But Two Of His Grandsons Are Alive To This Day
-
These Rockers Went Three Decades Without A Haircut – But Then A Makeover Left Them Unrecognizable
-
If You See These Sinister Figures In The Forests Of Japan, They’ll Make Your Blood Run Cold
-
When Two Teens Saw A Man Abducting This Toddler, They Raced After Him In A Bid To Save Her Life
-
Paris Jackson Made Quite A Bold Statement At A Red Carpet Event – And The Internet Went Wild For It
-
In 1994 Susan Smith Drowned Her Two Children. This Is The Dangerous Life She’s Led In Prison Since Then
-
Reality TV Star Beth Chapman Has Revealed Some Devastating News In An Emotional Letter To Friends
-
This Man’s Mother Was Killed In A Plane Crash. Then Agents Found Suspect Clippings In Her Purse
-
A Man Found This Tiny Creature In A Bag Of Mulch – Then Weeks Later He Shared An Adorable Update