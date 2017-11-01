Reality TV Star Beth Chapman Has Revealed Some Devastating News In An Emotional Letter To Friends

ADVERTISEMENT

Beth Chapman of reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter has led a truly fascinating life. What her fans see on her reality TV shows isn’t even the half of it, in fact. She and her husband Dog have had many ups and downs, some of them decidedly controversial. But she’s always come out swinging from whatever difficulties she’s found herself engulfed in. In September 2017, however, the world was made aware of a cruel twist in her life story.

Beth Chapman’s life has sometimes seemed to be marked by tragedy. The day before she married Dog, her soon-to-be daughter-in-law Barbara was killed in a car accident. Dog nonetheless decided to go ahead with the wedding despite the loss of his child, and the reality TV cameras were on hand to document it.

Right from the 2004 debut of Dog the Bounty Hunter, it was a somewhat divisive program. It began as a spin-off of Take This Job, a show about people with strange or difficult jobs. But as its success grew, it became more and more controversial. Dog’s own checkered past was one issue that was often brought up when the show was discussed.

