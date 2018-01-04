Reality TV Star Theresa Caputo Has Revealed Some Heartbreaking News About Her 28-Year Marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether or not you believe in her psychic abilities, there’s no denying the fact that reality television star Theresa Caputo is one of the most prominent mediums of the present day. Caputo has built her own brand thanks to her alleged supernatural ability to speak to the dead. Lately, however, the TLC star and bestselling author has been dealing with personal problems that relate very much in the world of the living, recently revealing some gut-wrenching news about her 28-year marriage.

Channeling spirits from the afterlife may seem outlandish to most people, but Long Island native Theresa Caputo claims that she’s always had the ability to do it. From an early age, the 51-year-old medium could allegedly see and hear things that other mere mortals couldn’t.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise that Caputo has looked to turn her supposed psychic powers into something lucrative. And in 2011 that’s exactly what she did. Appearing on the hit TLC reality show Long Island Medium, Caputo practically emerged out of nowhere to become one of the most popular mediums on television.

